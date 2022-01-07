Tdam USA Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Tdam USA Inc. decreased its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. owned about 0.06% of Middleby worth $5,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Middleby in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Middleby by 190.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Middleby by 300.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Middleby by 203.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MIDD opened at $198.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.67. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $129.40 and a 52-week high of $200.85.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.63.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

