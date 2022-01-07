Tdam USA Inc. Has $6.86 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Tdam USA Inc. decreased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $6,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ES. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 20.9% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth about $573,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 35.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ES. Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of ES opened at $88.90 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $92.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.44 and its 200-day moving average is $86.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.06%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

