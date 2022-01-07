TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $10,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 863,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,934,000 after acquiring an additional 50,675 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,080,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 914,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,619,000 after buying an additional 318,323 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEL stock opened at $161.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $116.87 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

