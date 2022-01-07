Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the November 30th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TTNDY opened at $97.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Techtronic Industries has a 1 year low of $70.07 and a 1 year high of $113.19.

Techtronic Industries Company Profile

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, trade power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

