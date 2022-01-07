Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the November 30th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TTNDY opened at $97.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Techtronic Industries has a 1 year low of $70.07 and a 1 year high of $113.19.
Techtronic Industries Company Profile
