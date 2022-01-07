Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the November 30th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE:THQ traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,277. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $25.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.

