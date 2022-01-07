Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the November 30th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NYSE:THQ traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,277. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $25.92.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%.
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.
