Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,850,000 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the November 30th total of 9,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 63.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica in the second quarter worth $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 1,681.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Telefónica in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.40. 64,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,637. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.76. Telefónica has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $5.17.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 12.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telefónica will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.1657 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is 10.19%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TEF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays cut Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

