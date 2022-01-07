Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) traded down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.72 and last traded at $15.76. 105,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 131,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.88.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telenor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.56. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.52.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.09). Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. On average, analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

