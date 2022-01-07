Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.40

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.40 and last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 23040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.36.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities downgraded Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $931.23 million, a P/E ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 2.15.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Telos had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $70.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telos Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $377,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Wood bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Telos by 125.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telos by 125.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 12,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Telos by 169.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 100,057 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Telos by 17.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 117,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 17,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Telos by 39.8% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

