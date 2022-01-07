Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Update

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TMSNY opened at $132.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.47. Temenos has a 1-year low of $117.16 and a 1-year high of $170.18.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMSNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays downgraded Temenos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Temenos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.55.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

