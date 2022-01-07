Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tempur Sealy International, Inc. is involved in the development, manufacturing and marketing of bedding products primarily in North America and internationally. It provides mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows and other sleep and relaxation products. The company’s brand portfolio includes Tempur(R), Tempur-Pedic(R), Sealy(R), Sealy Posturepedic(R), Optimum(TM) and Stearns & Foster(R). Tempur Sealy International, Inc., formerly known as Tempur-Pedic International Inc., is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

NYSE:TPX opened at $47.07 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average is $44.21.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 308,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after buying an additional 19,353 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 62.5% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 66.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 247,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,476,000 after buying an additional 98,610 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at about $928,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 339,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

