Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Buys 542 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,361 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 342.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 76.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $65.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.19. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.95%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $276,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,100 shares of company stock worth $6,197,481. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

