Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 178,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,299,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $170.63 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $136.02 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

