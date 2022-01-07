Teradyne (TSE:TER) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Clarus Securities

Clarus Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Teradyne (TSE:TER) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Clarus Securities currently has a C$16.25 price objective on the stock.
Separately, ATB Capital cut their price target on Teradyne to C$16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th.
Teradyne Company Profile
