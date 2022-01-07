Teradyne (TSE:TER) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Clarus Securities

Clarus Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Teradyne (TSE:TER) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Clarus Securities currently has a C$16.25 price objective on the stock.

Separately, ATB Capital cut their price target on Teradyne to C$16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne brings high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life-saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. Its advanced test solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and more ensure that products perform as they were designed. Its Industrial Automation offerings include collaborative and mobile robots that help manufacturers of all sizes improve productivity and lower costs.

