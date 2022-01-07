Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $1,300.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $950.00 to $1,300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.10% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $889.87.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,064.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 344.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,074.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $854.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total transaction of $1,038,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock worth $4,499,277,379. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 266.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

