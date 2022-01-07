TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and selected offshore services including well plugging and abandonment, decommissioning, and diving. TETRA is comprised of three divisions – Fluids, Well Abandonment/Decommissioning and Testing & Services. “

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.12. 785,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,825. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. TETRA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.40 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 25.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TETRA Technologies news, VP Richard D. O’brien sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $95,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTI. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in TETRA Technologies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 157.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

