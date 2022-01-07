Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 12,097 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 68.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $73.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.20. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

