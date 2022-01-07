Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 5,300 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 44.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $78.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.60. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.