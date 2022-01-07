Texas Yale Capital Corp. Cuts Stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 197.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Shares of GSBD opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.42. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $20.65.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $96.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.71 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 70.76% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.