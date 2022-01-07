Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $269,000 Holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 55.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,648 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SLR Investment by 42.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in SLR Investment by 58.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 33,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in SLR Investment by 158.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 39,872 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SLR Investment by 13.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 29,643 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in SLR Investment by 6.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. 49.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Compass Point cut SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.85.

Shares of SLR Investment stock opened at $18.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.21. SLR Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.92 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 53.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.91%.

SLR Investment Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

