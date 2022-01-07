Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $796,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $111.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.24. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $114.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

