Texas Yale Capital Corp. Purchases New Position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GAB. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. 6.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kuni Nakamura acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Gabelli Equity Trust stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. This is a boost from The Gabelli Equity Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

