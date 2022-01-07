Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 603 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 922,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,792,000 after acquiring an additional 130,954 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 585,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,883,000 after acquiring an additional 94,863 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 494,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,491,000 after acquiring an additional 43,645 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after purchasing an additional 116,672 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 194.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 435,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 288,065 shares during the period.

PSK opened at $42.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.27. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $44.26.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

