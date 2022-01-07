TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer and other underserved therapeutic needs. The Company is focused on the development of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various B-cell proliferative disorders including lymphoma, leukemia, and auto-immune diseases. TG Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Manhattan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.92. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.75.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. The company had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,603,000. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,098,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,392,000 after acquiring an additional 755,589 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,677,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,501,000 after acquiring an additional 706,864 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,798,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,849,000 after acquiring an additional 677,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,826,000 after acquiring an additional 600,968 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

