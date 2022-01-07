The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,080 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,791,617. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.45. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $185.26 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.27 billion, a PE ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BA. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.70.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.