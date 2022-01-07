The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Boosted by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,760 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in Boeing by 28.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $213.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.54. The firm has a market cap of $125.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.51. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $185.26 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Wells Fargo & Company raised Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.70.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

