The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLX. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at about $178,957,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Clorox by 106.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after buying an additional 917,080 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 18,101.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 746,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 742,870 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Clorox during the second quarter valued at about $116,764,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 47.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,421,000 after buying an additional 456,269 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $178.54 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $231.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.39 and its 200-day moving average is $170.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 134.10%.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

