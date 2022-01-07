The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 62,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 38.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 132,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 114.4% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 74,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 39,717 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,282 shares of company stock valued at $6,795,662 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.56.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $60.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.70. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $61.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

