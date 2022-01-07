The Force Protocol (FOR) Achieves Market Cap of $10.43 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One The Force Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00013209 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.70 or 0.00365914 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000448 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

