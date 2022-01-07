The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Short Interest Up 114.4% in December

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, a growth of 114.4% from the November 30th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of GCV stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $7.21.
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the third quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 25.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 79.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 14.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.