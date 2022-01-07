The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) a GBX 2,600 Price Target

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) received a GBX 2,600 ($35.04) price objective from The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.51% from the stock’s current price.

RDSB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($28.63) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($40.43) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,038 ($27.46) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,865 ($25.13) to GBX 2,089 ($28.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($29.65) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,297 ($30.95).

Shares of LON RDSB traded up GBX 18 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,739 ($23.43). The company had a trading volume of 8,240,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,476,646. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,227 ($16.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,813.40 ($24.44). The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23. The stock has a market cap of £133.70 billion and a PE ratio of 39.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,647.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,549.86.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

