The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $48.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an inline rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $47.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.37. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.09 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 168.02% and a net margin of 27.70%. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $9,985,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APAM. FMR LLC grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 38,650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 18.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

