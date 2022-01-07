The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the November 30th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE HYB remained flat at $$9.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 66,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,611. The New America High Income Fund has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $10.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a yield of 7.37%. This is a boost from The New America High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 15.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 8.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 5.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 25.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

