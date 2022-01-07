The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $218.22

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $218.22 and last traded at $218.21, with a volume of 39167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.22.

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.25.

The company has a market cap of $89.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.91.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 16,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

