The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $250.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $220.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PNC. Citigroup increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $209.25.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $220.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.32. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $141.60 and a 1-year high of $220.69. The firm has a market cap of $93.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

In other news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,020 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16,588.9% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,655,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,145 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,275,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,691 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $283,696,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,504,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,403 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

