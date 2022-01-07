The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stake Increased by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 233,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Southern were worth $14,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 41.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 76,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,975 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $68.17 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $69.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.04.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. Southern’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

