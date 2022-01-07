The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.6958 per share by the bank on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Toronto-Dominion Bank has raised its dividend by 27.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a payout ratio of 44.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to earn $6.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $78.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $56.37 and a 52-week high of $79.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $142.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.62.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

