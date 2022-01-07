The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Grace Capital

Grace Capital increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,947 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Grace Capital’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $538,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 19,406 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 17,670 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $155.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.91. The stock has a market cap of $282.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.