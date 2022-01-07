Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 2.1% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 365,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $208,992,000 after buying an additional 12,692 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at $276,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 64.0% in the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 13,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock opened at $620.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.52 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $638.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $582.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 4.83%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.