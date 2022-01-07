Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.4% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,553,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,850,342,000 after acquiring an additional 318,930 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,717,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,690 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,070,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,052,801,000 after acquiring an additional 173,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,993,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,014,647,000 after acquiring an additional 381,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,956,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,491,488,000 after buying an additional 24,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $624.42.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TMO traded down $6.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $611.53. 4,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,115. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $638.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $582.32.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.