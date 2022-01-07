ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,200 shares, a drop of 52.8% from the November 30th total of 458,400 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on THMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ThermoGenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ThermoGenesis in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get ThermoGenesis alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis in the second quarter valued at $41,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ThermoGenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ThermoGenesis by 24.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. 3.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THMO opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30. ThermoGenesis has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $4.45.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 131.19% and a negative return on equity of 152.62%. The company had revenue of $3.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ThermoGenesis will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ThermoGenesis Company Profile

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It operates through the Device and Clinical Development segment. The Device segment includes the development and commercialization of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics and bioprocessing.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for ThermoGenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThermoGenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.