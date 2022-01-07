THG (LON:THG) Trading Up 0.4%

THG Plc (LON:THG) shares were up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 215 ($2.90) and last traded at GBX 207 ($2.79). Approximately 10,056,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 8,844,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 206.20 ($2.78).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on THG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of THG to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 347 ($4.68) to GBX 236 ($3.18) in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of THG from GBX 715 ($9.63) to GBX 510 ($6.87) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Liberum Capital reduced their price target on shares of THG from GBX 1,080 ($14.55) to GBX 750 ($10.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of THG from GBX 660 ($8.89) to GBX 630 ($8.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, THG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 597.20 ($8.05).

Get THG alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 196.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 443.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.67 billion and a PE ratio of -3.93.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng- Thorne bought 32,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.70) per share, for a total transaction of £64,582 ($87,026.01). Also, insider Damian Sanders bought 16,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 298 ($4.02) per share, for a total transaction of £49,792.82 ($67,097.18).

About THG (LON:THG)

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.