Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 723,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.15% of Thomson Reuters worth $79,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 24,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $112.99 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $78.04 and a twelve month high of $123.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.51.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.54%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

