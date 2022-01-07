Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX) was down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 250,965 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 189,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$145.44 million and a PE ratio of -17.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.98.

Thor Explorations Company Profile (CVE:THX)

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

