Thore Cash (TCH) One Day Volume Hits $1.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 28.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded down 48.2% against the dollar. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $12,361.80 and approximately $1.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Thore Cash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

