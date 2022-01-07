Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 37,985 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,985 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $48,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SYK opened at $272.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.43 and a 200 day moving average of $264.86. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.74.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

