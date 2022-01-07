Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 509,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,842 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $31,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 41.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $149,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,460 shares of company stock worth $5,124,975. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

Shares of SO stock opened at $68.17 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.04. The company has a market cap of $72.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

