Toronto Dominion Bank Has $38.67 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,218 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $38,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,634.1% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

NYSE OTIS opened at $84.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $92.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.56.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

