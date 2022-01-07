Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,502,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,714 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $264,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $362,000. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 257,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,485,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,607,000. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $172.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $453.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $151.47 and a twelve month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

