Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 67,587 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,587 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $51,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Amundi acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,983,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,678,000 after purchasing an additional 538,656 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,859,000 after purchasing an additional 390,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,602,000 after purchasing an additional 366,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,170,752,000 after purchasing an additional 345,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other news, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $246.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.97. The company has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $192.89 and a one year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.36.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.