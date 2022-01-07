Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,077,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,169 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Morgan Stanley worth $104,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.9% during the third quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $306,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,970.6% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 12,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 11,666 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 277,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,983,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $101.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $105.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.71. The company has a market capitalization of $182.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.76%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.